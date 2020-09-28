Sunshine returns and will stick around for most of the week with below normal temperatures

A quiet weather pattern settles into the area for most of the week ahead. Expect below-normal temperatures for most of the week with very little as far as rain.

Monday began with showers and thunderstorms over the southern half of the area. Sunshine quickly returned to most of the region during the day. Thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind, temperatures were much cooler. Look for the below-normal temperatures to stick around for most of the week ahead. We will see a clear sky Monday night. Overnight lows will mainly be in the low to middle 50s for most of the area. Tuesday will be a mostly sunny day with pleasant temperatures. Highs will range from the lower 70s north to the middle 70s south.

We will see a small warming trend for the middle of the workweek. Look for highs Wednesday and Thursday to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows will stay rather cool in the middle 50s. A reinforcing shot of cool air will arrive to close out the week. Look for plenty of sunshine Friday and Saturday. We will see highs retreat to the low to middle 70s. Overnight lows will return to the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Models are hinting at a weak disturbance producing a few scattered showers to close the weekend Sunday. Right now it appears that the rain chances could be highest over the northern half of the area. Once this disturbance clears, we will again return to mainly dry weather.

The longer-range weather pattern continues to show that we could stay in this rather dry weather pattern into the middle of October. Of course, the pleasant temperatures won’t last forever, but as of right now it appears that we will only return to normal by the middle of the month. I will have the latest in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook during my live update Monday evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren