Sunshine returns for a few days with lower humidity

Live update Tuesday 8:30 pm:

Tuesday was a stormy day across the southern half of the ArkLaTex thanks to a cold front that has moved through the area. Highs ranged from the 70s over the northern half of the area behind the front to the 80s over the south. Cooler and drier air is now moving in behind the front. This will bring some pleasant weather for the next few days. Wednesday will begin with cooler temperatures as lows will range from the upper 40s over the northern part of the area to the low to middle 50s further south. Daytime highs Wednesday will range from the middle 70s to the low 80s.

Futurecast shows that what’s left of the clouds will quickly move out Tuesday evening giving way to a clear sky. We will see plenty of sunshine Wednesday. Expect that sunshine to stick around through Friday and into Saturday.

The weekend will begin with a rather windy day Saturday as we will see a south wind of around 15 mph. This will rapidly transport moisture from the Gulf of Mexico back to our area. With that moisture in place, the chance for scattered thunderstorms will return Sunday. It appears that this weather pattern could continue through much of next week. Models show that from now through next Tuesday, we could see a couple of inches of rain.

Daytime temperatures will stay rather warm in the week ahead. Highs will mainly be in the 80s. We could see a few spots hit 90 degrees Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 50s for the next several nights. Once the moisture returns, lows will warm to the 60s and 70s. We will likely see highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s through most of next week.