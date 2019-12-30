Sunshine returns for one more day with rain returning late Wednesday

Sunshine and cool temperatures to stick around for one more day. More rain returns late Wednesday through Thursday. Sunshine returns for the weekend with a warming trend.

Monday was a sunny and cool day around the ArkLaTex with near-normal temperatures. Expect much of the same for Tuesday ahead of the next disturbance the will approach the area Wednesday. Tuesday will begin with low temperatures in the low to middle 30s. Daytime highs will likely return to the mid to upper 50s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Clouds will begin to invade the area Wednesday with a few showers possible late in the day. Look for the rain to increase Wednesday night and Thursday with a few rumbles of thunder possible Thursday afternoon over the southeastern edge of the area. As of right now, I’m not too concerned about any severe weather as any threat will likely develop to the east of our area. Models indicate that the heaviest rain will fall on the southeast half of the area where an inch will be possible. One half to one inch of rain is possible over the northwest half of the area. Despite the rain, highs Thursday will warm to the low to middle 60s. Overnight lows will warm to the middle 40s.

Clouds will likely linger through much of Friday with a sprinkle possible over the northern edge of the area. These clouds will be associated with the main upper-level disturbance that will clear our area setting the stage for some sunshine this weekend.

In addition to the sunshine, expect a warming trend to begin this weekend. We’ll see lows mainly in the mid to upper 30s. Daytime highs this weekend will be in the 50s Saturday and in the low to middle 60s Sunday. Our next disturbance will likely move in by the middle of next weekend and could mark the beginning of an off and on soggy week in the long-range outlook. Check back to this article this evening at 8:30 pm for a live update that will contain the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren