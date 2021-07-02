Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Sunshine returns for the Fourth of July weekend with below normal temperatures and humidity

The threat of rain will end across the ArkLaTex Friday night as drier air moves in.  Expect lots of sunshine for most of the weekend with slightly below normal temperatures and lower humidity.  Rain will likely return next week.

Friday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex.  Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s and have warmed into the 80s.  Drier air will begin invading the area from the northeast tonight and this weekend.  Temperatures Saturday will begin in the 60s and low 70s.  Look for daytime highs to be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Futurecast shows that the threat of rain will end Friday night from north to south with the clouds also starting to decrease.  Saturday will begin with lots of clouds over the southern half of the area and sunshine over the north.  All of the area will likely see lots of sunshine by Saturday afternoon.  Expect a mostly clear sky Saturday night with pretty much all of the area dipping into the 60s.  The sunshine will stick around for the Fourth of July with highs warming into the lower 90s.

The threat of rain will gradually increase next week as a disturbance sets up to our west and eventually moves through.  We will see a slight chance of rain Monday that will increase Tuesday and likely reach its peak Wednesday and Thursday.  Upper-level high pressure will try to build in from the west by next weekend setting up dry and hot conditions.

Elsa became a hurricane overnight and continues to race towards the west-northwest.  Elsa’s forecast track has not changed much since yesterday as it still appears that it will threaten the west coast of Florida early next week.  There is still some uncertainty in where Elsa will eventually go but the majority of models indicate that the storm will not impact the ArkLaTex.

Daytime temperatures during the next ten days will be near or slightly below normal.  Highs will mainly be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.  Overnight lows will begin in the 60s but should quickly return to the low to middle 70s for most of next week.

–Todd Warren  

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

