Sunshine returns for the weekend with mild temperatures

Look for sunshine to return this weekend with near-normal temperatures.  Next week will be warmer and mainly dry despite lots of clouds.  Our next best chance of rain holds off until next weekend.

Friday was a cloudy day around the ArkLaTex.  Thanks to lots of clouds and some rain, temperatures were much cooler.  Temperatures began in the mid to upper 40s and warmed into the low to middle 60s.

Another warming trend will begin this weekend thanks to the return of plenty of sunshine.  Lows Saturday morning will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.  Look for daytime highs to return to the low to middle 60s.  

Upper-level high pressure will be extending over the southern half of the country this weekend and for much of next week.  This will limit any threat of any rain and bring above-normal temperatures.  Futurecast shows that we will likely start with lots of clouds Saturday morning over the southern half of the area.  Those clouds will give way to lots of sunshine.  That sunshine will likely stick around through Monday with a gradual warm-up.  Daytime highs by Monday will warm into the lower 70s.

That warming trend will continue through most of next week.  As the upper ridge strengthens over the Gulf of Mexico and an upper-level trough forms over the western US, a strong southwesterly upper-level flow will increase clouds over our area.  A breezy south wind will counter the increase in clouds allowing for the warming trend to continue next week.  By next Friday, daytime highs will be in the upper 70s with a few low 80s possible.  Overnight lows will warm to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We will see a very slight chance of rain Thursday and Friday.  That chance for rain will increase Saturday and Sunday as a cold front moves into the area. Some thunder will be possible but due to the lack of upper-level support, severe weather is not anticipated at this time.  The longer-range weather outlook is looking cooler with highs retreating to the 60s behind this cold front.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the sunshine while you can.

–Todd Warren 

