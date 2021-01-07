Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday, snow still looks promising Sunday night into Monday morning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The clouds will give way to some sunshine Friday and Saturday.  Rain will return to the area Sunday and will likely change to snow Sunday night with accumulation possible.  Next week looks dry and warmer.

Thursday was a cloudy, windy, and chilly day.  Thanks to the clouds and a breezy northwesterly wind, temperatures have remained fairly steady in the 40s.  We will likely see the clouds gradually decrease Thursday night.  This will allow overnight temperatures to drop into the low to middle 30s.  Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Friday, but temperatures will likely stay well below normal.  Look for daytime highs to range from the middle 40s north to the upper 40s to low 50s south. 

The sunshine will likely stick around Saturday.  The weekend will begin with some cold temperatures as lows Friday night will dip into the mid to upper 20s.  With that cold start, daytime highs Saturday will struggle to flirt with 50 degrees.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Our next disturbance will approach the area Saturday night allowing clouds to return.  Those clouds will likely begin to drop some rain Sunday with daytime highs in the low to middle 40s.  Sunday night as temperatures drop through the 30s, we should see enough cold air above us to allow the rain to change to snow.  It is looking more likely that we will see some snowfall accumulation.  It still appears that the chance for accumulation will be highest over the southern half of the area south of Interstate 20.  These areas could see an inch of snow with a few locations receiving up to two inches.  Areas north of Interstate 20 will also see some snow but accumulations will likely be less than an inch.  There is still a great deal of uncertainty with this disturbance so expect some changes.  It is quite possible that we could see more snow than what is currently advertised.

Most of Monday is looking cloudy and dry as any leftover snow over the eastern half of the area should end quickly during the morning.  Monday will be a cold day with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.  Sunshine will return to the area Tuesday and will likely stick around into next weekend with a warming trend.  The week will begin with lows in the mid to upper 20s.  Lows should warm to the mid to upper 30s by next weekend.  Daytime highs will likely return to the low 60s by the end of next week.  Our next chance for rain will likely hold off until the end of next weekend.  Stay Tuned!!

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss