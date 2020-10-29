Sunshine returns Friday with a cold start and warmer finish

Look for the clouds to finally move out for good Thursday night. Sunshine returns Friday and will stick around through next week. Some of the coldest air of the season so far is on the way in the week ahead.

Thursday was a mostly cloudy, windy, and chilly day around the ArkLaTex. Wind gusts around the area approached 30 mph at times. The day began with some sunshine over the southern half of the area. Clouds quickly returned to all of the area during the day. Look for those clouds to finally move out for good Thursday night. The large upper-level disturbance that produced our recent rain will finally move out giving way to a rather cool and dry weather pattern for this time of year. Temperatures Friday morning will be well below normal with morning lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Daytime highs Friday afternoon will be warmer as temperatures return to the low to middle 60s.

The sunshine and warming trend will continue this weekend. Look for overnight lows to range from the upper 30s to middle 40s. Daytime highs will ease into the mid to upper 60s. A reinforcing shot of cold air will arrive early next week. We will not see any rain as the sunshine will continue, however, the warming trend will pause. Daytime highs Monday will drop to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows Monday and Tuesday mornings will dip into the middle 30s to lower 40s.

The warming trend will resume by the middle of next week as the sunshine continues. By the end of the workweek, daytime highs should return to above-normal levels in the low to middle 70s. Overnight lows will warm to the low to middle 50s. It is possible that we could see this dry weather pattern last for a while. Models indicate that our next chance for rain could hold off until after next weekend. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren