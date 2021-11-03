Sunshine returns Thursday with the coldest air of the season Thursday night

Look for the rain to end in the ArkLaTex from north to south Wednesday night. Sunshine returns Thursday and will stick around through most of next week. The coldest air of the season settles in Thursday night with freezing temperatures possible for a few locations.

Wednesday was a cloudy, chilly, and rainy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures have changed very little during the day with readings in the 40s over the northern half of the area and the 50s over the south. Thursday will see more below-normal temperatures. Lows Thursday morning will likely begin in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It will be a little warmer Thursday thanks to some sunshine. Highs will likely be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Futurecast shows that we will see the rain end from north to south Wednesday night. Thursday will begin with some sunshine over the northern half of the area and lots of clouds over the south. We will likely become sunny over most of the area during the day Thursday. Look for a clear and cold night Thursday night. The lack of clouds will allow temperatures over the entire area to dip into the 30s. It is possible that lows could be close to freezing over the northern tier of counties. Sunshine will return Friday and this weekend with a warming trend. Look for lows to warm back into the 40s. Daytime highs will return to the low to middle 70s.

That sunshine and warming trend will continue through the first half of next week. Highs will eventually warm to the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will warm into the mid to upper 50s. Our next chance of rain will return next Wednesday night and Thursday. As of right now, it appears that the main upper-level support with this disturbance will be well to our north. While we could have some thunder, any severe weather threat should be rather isolated. Rainfall totals from this system will also be rather light with amounts of less than ½”. We should see cooler air return for next Friday and next weekend.

-Todd Warren