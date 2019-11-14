Sunshine returns to the all of the ArkLaTex Friday beginning a warming trend

The below-normal temperatures will stick around through the weekend despite the return of sunshine. Most of the week ahead is looking dry. The next best chance for rain arrives at the end of next week.

Thursday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. The day began with clouds and rain over the southern half of the area. Sunshine gradually returned to much of the area during the afternoon. Look for that clearing trend to continue Thursday night behind a cold front that is moving through the region. This front will work to reinforce the below normal temperatures that we have experienced this week. Look for lows Thursday night to dip into the upper 20s to low 30. Sunshine will stick around for Friday. It will be warmer, but still below normal. Look for daytime highs Friday afternoon in the middle 50s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The mainly dry weather pattern will continue through the weekend. We’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds both Saturday and Sunday. I’d expect to see more clouds Sunday as another weak disturbance approaches from the northwest. Highs this weekend will stay rather cool for this time of year in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows will stay rather cold in the upper 20s to middle 30s. The disturbance will move through the area Sunday night and could bring a little bit of light rain.

In the wake of the late weekend disturbance, look for above-normal temperatures to return for the middle of next week. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs returning to the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows will return to the 40s and 50s.

Our next chance for some rain will likely hold off until Thursday, Friday and possibly Saturday. I will not have a live update tonight due to circumstances beyond my control. However, you can still see the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook below. As of right now, it looks like some rain will be possible for Thanksgiving. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.