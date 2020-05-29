Sunshine returns to the ArkLaTex and will stick around for some great weekend weather

A warm and dry weather pattern has settled into the ArkLaTex and could stick around through most of next week. Some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far possible next week. We will have to keep an eye on the Gulf of Mexico next weekend.

Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Friday was a mainly dry day around the ArkLaTex. Look for those dry conditions to continue through most of the week ahead. The disturbance that has been responsible for our recent rainy pattern is going to continue to move away from our area. Upper-level high pressure will take its place and prevent any significant rain chances from developing. Temperatures this weekend will likely stay slightly below normal for this time of year. Look for lows to be in the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs will be in the middle 80s. Thanks to an east to northeasterly wind this weekend, we should experience some rather pleasant humidity for this time of year.

The upper-level high will strengthen somewhat by the middle of next week. This will keep us dry and allow temperatures to heat up. Look for daytime highs to return to the low 90s by Tuesday. The wind will become more southeasterly by then and we will also begin to experience an increase in humidity levels. This will keep overnight lows from dropping too much. We’ll see lows next week return to the low 70s by Wednesday. The ridge will likely continue to keep us dry through next week and into next weekend.

By the end of next weekend, long-range models are hinting that at a possible depression forming in the Gulf of Mexico. They have been hinting at this possibility for the past few days. As of right now, it appears that this system could move into Texas. Obviously, this is not set in stone as models have had no consistency with this possible development. This just means that we will have to stay aware of this possibility. Any tropical system now could cause some flooding issues for our area given the fact that much of the area has experienced some rather wet conditions this spring. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren