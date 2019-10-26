Sunshine returns to the ArkLaTex for Sunday

Clouds will continue to hang in tight over the region. High pressure and drier air will continue to erode the clouds out. As the clouds decrease tonight and with moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere, we will see some fog developing in spots. Sunday will be an amazing day. If you didn’t enjoy Saturday, you will enjoy Sunday with highs into the 70s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Highs on Sunday

Our next weather maker arrives by midweek. We will see showers and storms on increase for Tuesday. A strong cold front will likely arrive during the Wednesday and Thursday time frame. However, the jury is still out on the timing of things. We will continue to fine-tune the forecast. Some very cold temperatures will arrive on Thursday. The rain will come to an end on Thursday.

Next weekend is looking nice. Temperatures will be well below average. Highs will be into the 50s and lows into the 30s and 40s.

The next seven days

