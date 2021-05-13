Sunshine returns today, heavy rain returns next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather pattern will gift us some great conditions for a few days, before taking it away and sending us more rainfall. The threat of heavy rain is increasing in next week’s forecast.

Before we get to the rain, take a few days to enjoy the tranquil and comfortable conditions that will be around today through Saturday. We’ll start out cool this morning with temperatures in the 50s and a few lingering clouds, but sunshine will return to all areas at some point early in the day. It will be the first glimpse of the sun most of us have seen this week. High temperatures will warm into the mid-70s with a light north breeze keeping humidity low.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

Finally a day with no rain in the forecast. Once the early morning cloud passes through, we will enjoy mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies from the late morning through this evening. Clear skies tonight will allow our temperatures to drop into the 40s in many areas, our coldest night of the week.

The great weather with low humidity will continue Friday. We will stay dry Friday into Saturday, but Saturday will bring a taste of humidity and increasing clouds as a south breeze kick in off the Gulf Of Mexico.

Thanks for reading this far. We now turn to the not-so-great outlook for next week. We have a parade of storm systems that will impact the ArkLaTex late Sunday through much of next week. The first will bring an increase in rain Sunday afternoon or evening through Monday. A strong upper-level low that will be anchored to our west next week will be the trigger that churns repeated rounds of rain and thunderstorms in our direction Tuesday and Wednesday as well. The forecast models have come into strong agreement that this will continue into Thursday and Friday.

We will have to be on high alert for flash flooding, and enough rainfall to send our rivers and lakes into flood stage. Widespread accumulations of 4 to 6 inches look possible, with higher amounts up to or exceeding 8 inches. Lakes and rivers are already nearing flood stage, or are in flood stage due to the heavy rain we have received this week. You can view the latest levels at our river and lake page: https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/weather/river-levels-and-forecasts/

Potential rainfall accumulations through next Friday