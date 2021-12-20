Sunshine returns Tuesday and begins another warming trend

Look for sunshine to return to the ArkLaTex Tuesday with warmer temperatures. The warming trend will continue leading up to one of the warmest Christmas days on record. We will likely go more than a week without any rain.

Monday was a cloudy rather rainy and chilly day around the ArkLaTex. The day began with temperatures in the 30s. As moisture moved into the area, we did see a few areas of sleet develop that quickly changed to all rain. Thanks to the clouds and rain, temperatures struggled to make it far into the 40s. Another warming trend will begin Tuesday. Look for a cold start Tuesday morning as low temperatures will likely range from the upper 20s north to the middle 30s south. Thanks to the return of sunshine Tuesday, highs will likely warm into the mid to upper 50s.

Futurecast shows that we will see the rain end around the area and the clouds should begin to decrease Monday night. Sunshine will return to all of the area Tuesday. We will likely stay mostly clear Tuesday night and should enjoy lots of sunshine once again Wednesday.

Upper-level high pressure will be building back over the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. This will allow the dry weather pattern to continue. It will also bring back the above-normal temperatures that we have seen quite often during the month of December. Look for daytime highs to return to the 70s by Thursday. We could be close to 80 for Christmas weekend. Overnight lows will warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s by the weekend. We will likely see one of the top 3 warmest Christmas days on record with highs in the upper 70s.

The upper ridge will slide east next week. This will bring our next chance of rain by the end of next week. Temperatures next week will stay warm with highs mainly in the 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

-Todd Warren