Sunshine returns Wednesday with warmer temperatures

Look for the clouds to decrease Tuesday night. Sunshine returns Wednesday as we begin a quick warming trend. Our next cold front will bring thunderstorms Friday and cooler air this weekend. Next week will be a dry and pleasant week.

Clouds returned to the ArkLaTex Monday night and have covered most of the area Tuesday. Temperatures began the day in the 30s and 40s and have struggled to climb into the low to middle 50s. Expect another chilly night Tuesday night with lows dipping into the 30s and low 40s. We will be much warmer Wednesday as highs soar into the mid to upper 60s.

Futurecast shows the impact that an upper-level disturbance is having on our area. We will likely see the clouds move out of the area Tuesday night with lots of sunshine returning Wednesday. The sunshine won’t stick around very long. The wind will increase out of the south Wednesday night and moisture streaming into the area from the Gulf of Mexico will increase the clouds. Thursday will be a mostly cloudy, windy, and rather warm day with a few scattered showers possible mainly over the southern half of the area. Friday our attention will turn to a cold front that will move through the area Friday night. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of the front. As of right now, it appears that any risk of severe weather is looking low and may be higher to the north and east of our area.

We likely won’t see any issues with the rain that falls as totals will likely be less than an inch for most of the area. Amounts could approach one inch over the far eastern and southeastern edges of the area.

Temperatures will continue to warm up Friday ahead of the approaching front. We still could see record-high temperatures with highs Thursday and Friday in the mid to upper 70s. Cooler air will spill into the area behind the front. Look for highs this weekend to dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s despite the return of some sunshine. Overnight lows will fall into the low to middle 30s. Upper-level high pressure will build over much of the eastern two-thirds of the country next week. This will create a rather pleasant weather pattern. Look for daytime highs to settle into the 70s. Overnight lows will warm to the 50s. It’s possible that we will have to wait until the end of next week to see any more rain.

-Todd Warren