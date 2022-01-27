We will settle into a dry weather pattern that will last through the weekend with a nice warming trend. The chance of rain will return Monday with some heavy rain possible by the middle of next week. Much colder air will return by the end of next week.

Thursday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 30s and have warmed into the low to middle 50s. Another surge of cool air will reinforce the chilly air that we have experienced over the past few days. Look for lows Friday morning to dip into the low to middle 30s over most of the area. Daytime highs Friday will stay in the low to middle 50s. We will see a quick warming trend this weekend. Highs Saturday will return to the upper 50s to low 60s. We will warm to the mid to upper 60s Sunday.

Futurecast shows that we will see the clouds move out Thursday night. Expect plenty of sunshine Friday, a clear sky Friday night, and plenty of sunshine Saturday. That sunshine will likely linger through Sunday. Clouds will increase Sunday night as a fast-moving disturbance moves into Texas. We will see a chance for a few showers over the western half of the area Monday, but most of the rain will fall to the west and southwest of our area.

It still appears as if a large upper-level trough will develop over the western half of the country by the middle of next week. A cold front associated with this trough will move through the area late Wednesday or Wednesday night. Showers and thunderstorms with some locally heavy rain look promising. As of right now, most models show that our severe weather threat will be low, however, they still show the potential for a few inches of rain over most of the area.

High temperatures will likely stay in the 60s ahead of the front. Lows will eventually warm into the 50s. We will turn much colder behind this front late next week. Daytime highs will retreat to the 40s and 50s. Overnight lows will dip into the low to middle 20s. Sunshine should return next Friday and linger through next weekend.