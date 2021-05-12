Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Sunshine returns with more normal temperatures by the weekend

Weather

Clouds will decrease and we should see the return of sunshine Thursday. The sunshine will stick around into the weekend with much warmer temperatures.  The threat of showers and thunderstorms returns Sunday and continues through all of next week.

Wednesday was a cloudy and cool day around the ArkLaTex.  Afternoon temperatures have struggled to climb much into the 60s.  With clouds starting to decrease over the area Wednesday night, temperatures will cool down even more.  Look for lows Thursday morning to dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s.  Thanks to the return of sunshine, we will begin a warming trend Thursday afternoon with highs in the middle 70s.

Futurecast shows the clouds lingering through much of Wednesday night.  We may begin Thursday with some clouds but we will end with a sunny sky.  That sunshine will continue Friday and Saturday with even warmer temperatures.  Lows will warm to the mid to upper 50s by the beginning of the weekend.  Highs should return to the low to middle 80s.  

The weather could begin to return to a wetter pattern late Sunday over the western half of the area as we will see a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The threat of shower and thunderstorms will increase for all of the ArkLaTex Monday.  Unfortunately, it appears that we will continue to see weak disturbance after weak disturbance keep the rain threat in the forecast through all of next week.

It’s a bit early to speculate on the extent of any severe weather threat we could face next week.  We should have enough instability in place to say that we will have at least an isolated risk.  It’s also difficult to pinpoint exactly how much rain we could receive.  The most reliable model shows rainfall totals of two to three inches from Sunday through Friday.  Less reliable models show amounts near ten inches.  A blend of models shows amounts of three to four inches which would be a reasonable expectation.

Despite the chance for rain in the forecast each day next week.  Temperatures should stay close to normal with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.  Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.   

 –Todd Warren

