The sunshine that returned to the ArkLaTex Friday will stick around through most of the weekend. The threat of rain returns Monday and will likely continue through next Thursday. Next week begins rather warm and ends rather chilly.

A dry and warmer weekend: Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Friday but didn’t do much to warm us up. We got off to a rather cold start with lows in the 20s and lower 30s. Temperatures this afternoon have stayed below normal as we have warmed into the middle 50s. We will likely dip below freezing once again Friday night with lows in the 20s and lower 30s. A quick warming trend will begin Saturday. Look for more normal highs Saturday afternoon as we return to the low to middle 60s. It will be even warmer Sunday with lows in the low to middle 30s and highs ranging from the middle 60s to near 70 degrees.

Clouds and rain to return: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex Friday night. Expect plenty of sunshine Saturday. Although it will become rather chilly, it should be rather nice for the Krewe of Centaur parade Saturday afternoon and evening with temperatures beginning in the 60s and falling into the 50s. We will stay clear Saturday night and will begin Sunday with lots of sunshine. Clouds will begin to return to the area late Sunday afternoon. Once the clouds return, it could be a while before we see sunshine again.

Futurecast 36 Hour Forecast

Heavy rain next week?: Fortunately, it appears that we could see some drought relief next week. As of right now, it appears that we could see the threat of rain from Monday into next Thursday. Severe weather will be possible next week. It is still rather hard to determine the timing and extent of the threats. As of right now, our best chance may come Tuesday. It also appears that if we have any severe weather will probably be isolated to scattered in nature. Cooler air will begin to return to the area by the middle of next week. By the end of the week, we should see highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s & 30s. Sunshine will return next Friday and should linger through next weekend.

Rainfall potential: Normally during a ten-day period in this time of year we receive about 1.5” of rain. The longer-range models show a wide range of possible rainfall amounts. Most of the area will have a good chance of seeing two inches of rain. Amounts could be heavier over the northern half of the area.

Parade Weather: There will be lots of Mardi Gras festivities going in during the next couple of weekends. It should be clear for the Krewe of Centaur parade this Saturday. Temperatures will begin in the 60s and fall through the 50s. It also still looks dry for next Saturday’s Krewe of Gemini parade. Temperatures will begin in the low to middle 50s and fall into the 40s.