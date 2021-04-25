Sunshine to continue for Monday; rain and storms will increase midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday was a very amazing afternoon in the ArkLaTex. We are seeing wall-to-wall sunshine. Hopefully, you found some time to get outside to enjoy the day. Temperatures are in the middle and upper 70s. With mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop down into the 50s. Monday will be a great afternoon with temperatures back into the 80s.

Highs for Monday

By Monday evening, clouds will be on the increase. Our next rain maker will arrive for the middle part of the workweek. A small chance of rain will be possible for Tuesday. Similar to Saturday, models are still all over the place in regards to our next chance of rain and thunderstorms. Along a slow-moving cold front, thunderstorms will move in for Thursday and Friday.

The GFS model shows an area of low pressure cutting off from the main flow. As a result, we will see lots of clouds and decent rain chances possibly through the weekend. On the flip slide, the Euro has the system moving out by the weekend. For the threat of severe weather, it looks to be possible but still lots of uncertainty because of the timing. The next rain maker could produce some heavier rain totals over the northern half of the region too. Be sure to keep up with the latest forecast!

Rainfall totals through Thursday

The next seven days