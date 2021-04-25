Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Sunshine to continue for Monday; rain and storms will increase midweek

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday was a very amazing afternoon in the ArkLaTex. We are seeing wall-to-wall sunshine. Hopefully, you found some time to get outside to enjoy the day. Temperatures are in the middle and upper 70s. With mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop down into the 50s. Monday will be a great afternoon with temperatures back into the 80s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Highs for Monday

By Monday evening, clouds will be on the increase. Our next rain maker will arrive for the middle part of the workweek. A small chance of rain will be possible for Tuesday. Similar to Saturday, models are still all over the place in regards to our next chance of rain and thunderstorms. Along a slow-moving cold front, thunderstorms will move in for Thursday and Friday.

The GFS model shows an area of low pressure cutting off from the main flow. As a result, we will see lots of clouds and decent rain chances possibly through the weekend. On the flip slide, the Euro has the system moving out by the weekend. For the threat of severe weather, it looks to be possible but still lots of uncertainty because of the timing. The next rain maker could produce some heavier rain totals over the northern half of the region too. Be sure to keep up with the latest forecast!

Rainfall totals through Thursday
The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss