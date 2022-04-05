The sunshine that returned to the ArkLaTex Tuesday will stick around through the weekend. Much cooler temperatures settle in for a few days thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind. A pleasant weekend leads up to more rain next week.

High temperatures so far today

Cold front brings wind and cooler temperatures: It appears that our streak of warm weather will end starting Wednesday. Tuesday was a partly cloudy and warm day as temperatures have returned to the low to middle 80s. A strong cold front will move through the area Wednesday. Ahead of the front Tuesday night, we will stay mild with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will be much cooler with highs in the low to middle 70s.

A little Wednesday rain?: Futurecast shows that we will begin Tuesday night under a mostly clear sky. A strong cold front will move into the area from the north late Tuesday night. Clouds will increase ahead of the front. It is possible that the front could squeeze out some rain as it sails through the area Wednesday morning. Sunshine will quickly return Wednesday afternoon behind the front. We will then begin a streak of sunshine that will last through most of the weekend.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Several days of wind: Look for the wind to increase behind the front Wednesday afternoon. We will likely see the wind shift to the northwest and increase to 15 to 20 mph. This gusty NW wind will likely stick around through Friday keeping temperatures below normal.

A warmer weekend: This weekend is looking quite pleasant as the streak of sunshine will continue. The wind will likely swing around to the south and southwest bringing the return of more normal temperatures. Highs Saturday will likely warm back into the middle 70s. Highs Sunday will soar into the low to middle 80s.



The return of the rain: The streak of sunshine will end Monday as scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the ArkLaTex. It appears that the threat of rain could linger for several days next week with the best chance of rain expected during the middle of the week. Chances are that we should dry out by next Friday. Models are split on how much rain we could receive. Some show amounts could be less than an inch. Others show that several inches could be possible. Stay Tuned!