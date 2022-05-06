The disturbance that brought thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex Thursday will be replaced by upper-level high pressure that will bring hot and dry weather most of next week. Our next chance of rain will not return until next weekend.

High temperatures so far today

A weekend warm-up: Friday got off to a rather cool start with lows in the 50s and low 60s. Thanks to plenty of sunshine, afternoon temperatures have warmed into the low to middle 80s. With some rather dry air in place, we will see another cool night Friday night with lows falling back to the 50s and low 60s. A quick warming trend will begin Saturday as daytime highs warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s. The weekend will end with the continuation of the warming trend. Look for lows in the mid to upper 60s. Daytime highs will soar into the low to middle 90s.

Saturday’s forecast

Dry weekend is just the beginning: Futurecast shows that we will continue to see some quiet weather this weekend. Look for a clear sky Friday night. Sunshine will return Saturday and will likely stick around for Mother’s Day Sunday. The dry conditions this weekend will likely continue through all of next week. A large area of upper-level high pressure will build from the western Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes starting Sunday. This ridge will become quite strong for this time of year. With the ridge sitting right over us, we will likely experience record-breaking heat for much of next week. Highs will likely be in the middle 90s with a few upper 90s possible.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast updated hourly

Our next chance of rain: These ridges can sometimes persist for a while. This ridge will do just that as it may stay in place until the end of next week. Long-range models show that we may see it break down by next weekend. This will allow for the chance for the scattered thunderstorm to return to our area. This doesn’t mean that we will cool down much. Highs will likely stay in the 90s despite the return of a little rain.

Ten-day rainfall potential

Don’t expect much rain: Long-range models show that if we do get some rain next weekend, it won’t be much. Pretty much every model shows amounts of less than ¼”. If those amounts verify, that means that most of the area will only receive 10-20% of our normal rain for a ten-day period. The Drought Monitor released yesterday shows that most of the ArkLaTex is no longer experiencing drought conditions. That won’t last long if the dry weather pattern setting up next week persists.