Sunshine to continue with warmer temperatures; Delta could bring rain Friday

Our quiet weather pattern will continue for the next few days. Tropical Storm Delta has formed in the Caribbean. This system is expected to approach the northern Gulf Coast later this week and could bring rain to our area.

Monday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. After a chilly start in the upper 40s to low 50s, temperatures rebounded into the low to middle 70s. Expect warmer conditions Tuesday. We will once again see a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday Morning low temperatures will likely once again be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Expect daytime highs Tuesday afternoon to return to more normal levels in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Above normal temperatures will settle into the area with more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. Look for morning lows to gradually warm into the upper 50s to low 60s. Daytime highs will climb into the low to middle 80s.

Later in the week, our attention will turn to what could be Hurricane Delta. As of right now, the storm is expected to make landfall sometime Friday over the Southeastern coast of Louisiana. The system will then track towards the Northeast and we’ll likely stay east of our area. As of right now, the impacts from Delta are looking minimal for our area with rain expected for Friday and possibly Saturday morning. We will have to keep an eye on Delta. There is still a chance that it could take a more Westerly course. If it does, our impacts could become more significant as the storm could be a strong Category 2 hurricane.

Once Delta moves off to the northeast, we will settle back into a warm and mainly dry weather pattern through next weekend. Highs will stay in the low to middle 80s Overnight lows will mainly be in the low to middle 60s.

Our next best chance for rain will likely hold off until the middle of next week when a possible cold front brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms. I will have more details on our long-range weather outlook and Tropical Storm Delta in my live weather update Monday evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren