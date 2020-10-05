Sunshine to continue with warmer temperatures; Delta could bring rain Friday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Our quiet weather pattern will continue for the next few days. Tropical Storm Delta has formed in the Caribbean. This system is expected to approach the northern Gulf Coast later this week and could bring rain to our area.

Monday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. After a chilly start in the upper 40s to low 50s, temperatures rebounded into the low to middle 70s. Expect warmer conditions Tuesday. We will once again see a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday Morning low temperatures will likely once again be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.  Expect daytime highs Tuesday afternoon to return to more normal levels in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Above normal temperatures will settle into the area with more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. Look for morning lows to gradually warm into the upper 50s to low 60s. Daytime highs will climb into the low to middle 80s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Later in the week, our attention will turn to what could be Hurricane Delta. As of right now, the storm is expected to make landfall sometime Friday over the Southeastern coast of Louisiana. The system will then track towards the Northeast and we’ll likely stay east of our area. As of right now, the impacts from Delta are looking minimal for our area with rain expected for Friday and possibly Saturday morning. We will have to keep an eye on Delta. There is still a chance that it could take a more Westerly course. If it does, our impacts could become more significant as the storm could be a strong Category 2 hurricane.

Once Delta moves off to the northeast, we will settle back into a warm and mainly dry weather pattern through next weekend.  Highs will stay in the low to middle 80s  Overnight lows will mainly be in the low to middle 60s.  

Our next best chance for rain will likely hold off until the middle of next week when a possible cold front brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms.  I will have more details on our long-range weather outlook and Tropical Storm Delta in my live weather update Monday evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss