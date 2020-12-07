Sunshine to continue with warmer temperatures, rain Friday gives way to a cooler weekend

Sunshine to stick around for several days with above-normal temperatures. Rain is looking likely Friday followed by a small cool down.

Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Monday to start the workweek. Temperatures began with lows in the low to middle 30s. Daytime highs soared into the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine for the next few days as upper-level high pressure moves across the southern half of the country. Along with the sunshine, temperatures will be much warmer as highs will return to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnight lows will also warm into the 40s.

Our next rain maker will approach the area Friday and will likely bring some rain. While some thunder will be possible, severe weather is looking rather unlikely at this point. Models are in pretty good agreement that we could see some decent rainfall totals. It currently looks like anywhere from one to two inches of rain will be possible. Friday will begin with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Daytime highs will not be as warm in the low to middle 60s

The rain will likely end from west to east Friday night and sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex this weekend with near-normal temperatures. Lows Saturday will cool to the low to middle 40s and to the mid to upper 30s Sunday morning. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. We will return to the upper 50s to lower 60s Sunday.

The warm-up will continue until another disturbance approaches with more rain next Wednesday. Ahead of this system, highs will return to the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will return to the mid to upper 40s. The longer-range outlook heading into the last half of December shows a rather active pattern with disturbances bringing a frequent chance for some rain. Temperatures should remain near or slightly above normal for this time of year. It’s a little early to determine what could be on the way for Christmas. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren