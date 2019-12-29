Sunshine to end 2019; rain returns for 2020

Weather

After a stormy Saturday night and Sunday morning, skies are beginning to decrease over the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are into the 50s and 60s. High pressure will build in and knock temperatures into the 30s for Monda morning.

Lows for Monday morning
Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Monday and Tuesday are looking pretty good. Temperatures will warm into the 50s and lower 60s. Highs into the middle and upper 50s are normal for this time of year. If you have any New Year’s Eve plans, the weather will cooperate.

Highs for Monday

As we move into 2020, rainy and stormy weather will make its return. A deep moving trough of low pressure will track into Mexico. As a result, an area of low pressure will develop in the Gulf of Mexico. Rain and storms will increase Wednesday and Thursday. Drier conditions will prevail by next weekend.

The next seven days

