The rain will end across the ArkLaTex Monday evening with clouds lingering Monday night. Sunshine returns Tuesday with below-normal temperatures. The rest of the week looks warmer with more rain possible by next weekend.

Pinpoint Doppler

Below-normal temperatures: Showers and thunderstorms with some locally heavy rain moved through the ArkLaTex Monday. The strongest of the storms and the heaviest of the rain have moved out of the area and what is left of the rain will likely end Monday evening. Thanks to the clouds and rain, temperatures Monday were much cooler and below normal for this time of year. Temperatures Monday morning began in the 60s over most of the area and have struggled to climb far into the 70s. We will likely see even cooler temperatures Monday night. Look for lows Tuesday morning to dip into the 40s and 50s. Daytime highs Tuesday will remain below normal as we will return to the low to middle 70s.

The rain ends and sunshine returns: Futurecast shows that we will see what is left of the rain end from north to south Monday evening. Rainfall totals over most of the area have been in the range of ½ to 1”.

Most of the ArkLaTex will stay cloudy Monday night with some clearing over the northern part of the area. Look for what is left of the clouds to give way to lots of sunshine Tuesday. We will likely stay mostly clear Tuesday night and see plenty of sunshine Wednesday as we begin a warming trend that will likely continue through the rest of the week.

FutureCast

Dry this week & wet next week: The longer-range weather pattern shows that we will likely stay dry for the rest of the week with a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms returning by this weekend. Given the potential upper-level pattern that models are currently indicating some of the storms this weekend could be strong to severe especially for the northern half of the area from late Saturday potentially through Monday. Models are also indicating that thunderstorms could again be possible somewhere in the middle of next week. We could see several inches of additional rainfall from late this weekend through next week.

Rain potential through the middle of next week



Warm temperatures to return: Above-normal temperatures will return by the last half of this week as highs will warm into the middle 80s by this weekend. Overnight lows will stay rather cool for the next several nights but should return to the 60s by the end of the week as a breezy south wind brings moisture back from the Gulf of Mexico. We will likely stay warm next week with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.