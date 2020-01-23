Live Now
Sunshine to return with warmer temperatures Friday & Saturday..more rain returns Saturday night into Sunday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Quiet weather settles into the ArkLaTex for the next few days with warmer temperatures. A weak disturbance could bring a little rain to the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. More rain will be possible by the middle of the workweek.

Thursday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. The day began with some scattered showers that ended during the morning. Look for the clouds the continue to decrease tonight. Sunshine will return to the area Friday and should stick around through Saturday with a few clouds starting to mix in with the sunshine Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer during the day and still rather cold at night. Look for overnight lows to be in the mid to upper 30s. Daytime highs will warm into the upper 50s to low 60s.

A weak disturbance will bring more clouds to the area Saturday night. Scattered showers will try to develop over parts of the area late Saturday night and Sunday morning. This chance for the scattered shower will likely continue through Sunday. Because of the clouds and rain, temperatures Sunday will likely be cooler with highs in the low to mid-50s.

We’ll take a break from the rain in between disturbances Monday. More rain will likely spread into our area late Monday night and Tuesday. That rain threat very well could linger through next Thursday. Temperatures will stay rather mild despite the clouds and rain during this period. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Lows will warm into the 40s. A third disturbance could bring another chance for some rain by next weekend. I’ll have the latest on the weather for the week ahead in tonight’s live update coming up in this article Thursday evening at 8:30 pm. It will include the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook the is hinting at colder temperatures by the end of the first week of February.

–Todd Warren

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

51° / 39°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 51° 39°

Friday

57° / 33°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 57° 33°

Saturday

61° / 47°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 61° 47°

Sunday

57° / 43°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 57° 43°

Monday

60° / 44°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 60° 44°

Tuesday

60° / 45°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 60° 45°

Wednesday

58° / 43°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 58° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

47°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
47°

45°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
45°

44°

10 PM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

11 PM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

12 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

1 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

2 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

3 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

4 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

5 AM
Clear
10%
41°

40°

6 AM
Clear
10%
40°

40°

7 AM
Clear
10%
40°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
41°

45°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

51°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

55°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

55°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

54°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

