Sunshine to stick around this weekend; a cold front will bring a brief pause in the warming trend

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Halloween weekend looking sunny and pleasant with chilly mornings and mild afternoons.  The dry weather pattern could last through next weekend with above-normal temperatures by the end of next week.  Another disturbance in the Caribbean could become Theta.

Finally, some sunshine returned to all of the ArkLaTex.  We experienced below-normal temperatures once again and that is something that will likely continue until the end of next week.  Look for another clear and rather cold night Friday night.  We will see overnight lows dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s.  Normal for this time of year is in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The warming trend that began today will continue through the weekend.  Look for lots of sunshine again Saturday and Sunday.  Highs Saturday will climb into the mid to upper 60s. It will stay clear for Trick or Treating with temperatures Saturday evening falling into the 50s. Sunday morning likely won’t be as chilly with lows in the low to middle 40s.  Highs Sunday will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s. 

Another shot of colder air will briefly invade the area to begin next week.  This front likely won’t bring much in terms of clouds nor rainfall.  However, it will pause the warming trend for a few days.  Lows Monday morning will dip back into the 30s and lower 40s.  Highs Monday will drop to the low to middle 60s.  Monday night will likely be the coldest night of the week with lows across all of the ArkLaTex dipping into the mid to upper 30s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The warming trend will then resume Tuesday.  By next weekend, highs will warm into the middle 70s.  Overnight lows will warm to the low to middle 50s.  It still appears that we will stay totally dry through next weekend.

Even though we are heading into November this weekend, the hurricane season is far from over.  It is looking likely that we will see another disturbance in the Caribbean become a depression soon.  This system, if named, would become Tropical Storm Theta.  This would tie this year as the most active tropical season ever.  As of right now, it doesn’t appear as if this system will make it into the Gulf of Mexico.  Stay Tuned!

Reminder!!!  Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday night.  Set your clocks back one hour before going to bed.  Yay!  We get our hour of sleep back!

–Todd Warren 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss