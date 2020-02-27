Sunshine to stick around through Saturday..strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

Look for the sunshine to continue into the weekend. Clouds will return Sunday with showers and thunderstorms returning Monday and Tuesday. Severe storms will be possible Tuesday.

Thursday was a sunny and cool day around the ArkLaTex. After lows in the mid to upper 20s, a warming trend began with highs warming into the 50s. Look for the warming trend to continue into the weekend. Thursday night will be clear with below normal temperatures. Lows will not be as cold as Wednesday night. Expect temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 30s. Friday will be sunny and much warmer. Temperatures will return to normal with daytime highs soaring into the low to middle 60s. The sunshine and warming trend with continue into Saturday. Look for lows Saturday morning to fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Our sunny weather pattern will end Sunday as a large upper-level disturbance dives into the SW US. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday with a very slight chance for a shower. Rain chances will increase Monday especially over the northwest half of the area where some thunder will be possible. Highs Sunday and Monday will stay above normal ranging from the upper 60s to middle 70s.

The upper-level disturbance will move across our area late Tuesday and Tuesday night. With temperatures in the middle 70s and plenty of moisture in place. Thunderstorms will be likely Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night. It is looking more likely that a few of the storms could become severe. The main threat will be damaging wind, but an isolated tornado will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center now indicates that we will have a ‘slight’ risk for severe storms. The storms will likely bring some heavy rain with 7-day totals ranging from 1-2″ over the southeast half of the area to 2-3″ over the northwest.

The rain threat will end early Wednesday and we should settle into a drier weather pattern to close next week. Highs will return to the 60s and lows will return to the 30s and 40s.

Click here at 8:30 pm for tonight's live update on the decent weekend ahead, the storms next week, and the latest 16-day 'Grain of Salt' outlook.

–Todd Warren

