Sunshine to stick around through the weekend with warmer temperatures

A warming trend will begin Friday and continue into the middle of next week. Don’t expect much rain in the next ten days. More normal temperatures return by the end of next week.

The latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Thursday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex with lots of sunshine and slightly below normal temperatures. The sunshine will continue for the next several days as a quick warming trend begins. Look for another cool start Friday morning as lows will return to the low to middle 50s. Despite that cool start, highs should be several degrees warmer that Thursday’s readings. Expect temperatures to soar into the low to middle 80s.

That warming trend will continue through the weekend and into next week. Upper-level high pressure will be moving across the southern half of the country. This high will allow daytime highs to warm to the mid to upper 80s by the end of the weekend. Overnight lows will also warm to the low to middle 60s. This high will also put a cap on most of the clouds and any rain that may try to develop.

A cold front will move into the area Tuesday night. This front will bring a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. One can’t totally rule out severe weather this time of year whenever a front moves through our area. However, at this point, that risk is looking very low. Temperatures behind this front will return to more normal levels with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows will eventually return to the mid to upper 50s.

A second disturbance could bring another chance for a few showers and thunderstorms by the end of next week. Temperatures will likely stay pretty close to normal heading into next weekend.

–Todd Warren