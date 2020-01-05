Sunshine to stick around through Wednesday..rain returns Thursday with severe storms possible Friday

Dry weather conditions will likely stick around until Thursday. Strong to severe storms possible Friday into Friday night. Above normal temperatures to continue for most of the week ahead.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Sunday was a gorgeous weather day around the ArkLaTex with temperatures soaring into the 60s and 70s. Expect much of the same Monday ahead of a weak cold front that will move through the area Monday night. This front likely won’t produce much of any rain. Temperatures Monday ahead of the front will begin in the low to mid-40s. Expect daytime highs to return to the mid to upper 60s.

We will see the continuation of the sunshine behind the front Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will not be as warm, but will likely stay above normal. Look for highs to be in the low to middle 60s. Lows will be in the 30s.

A more soggy weather pattern will begin Thursday with a chance for some showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. We’ll see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday. It now appears the temperatures Friday will be in the 70s once again. That means that we will have some rather unstable conditions which will create a chance for some severe storms. All severe weather threats will be on the table including the chance for a few tornadoes.

The weekend will begin with some leftover showers Saturday morning. It will likely end with some sunshine next Sunday. Look for highs next weekend to be closer to normal as we top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows will dip to the 30s by Sunday morning.

–Todd Warren