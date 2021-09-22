Sunshine to stick around with a gradual warming trend

We will settle into a rather quiet weather pattern for the next several days with a gradual warming trend. Rain will be possible by the middle of next week. The tropics remain active with no threats for the Gulf of Mexico.

Thursday was a pleasant day around the ArkLaTex with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures began in the 50s and 60s and have warmed into the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon. Expect even cooler temperatures Wednesday night. Thanks to a clear sky, lighter wind, and very dry air. Lows will dip into the low to middle 50s with a few upper 40s possible over the northern edge of the area. Daytime highs Thursday will be a little warmer as we return to the low to middle 80s.

Futurecast shows that we will likely not see many clouds for the next few days. Expect a clear sky tonight, plenty of sunshine tomorrow, a clear sky once again tomorrow night, and more sunshine to close the work week Friday. This dry weather pattern will continue through the weekend as the warming trend will continue. Look for daytime highs to return to the upper 80s to near 90 by the weekend. Overnight lows will gradually warm to the lower 60s.

We will have to keep an eye on a disturbance that will be settling into the southwestern edge of the country. Models have been very inconsistent with the eastward progression of this system. Yesterday there was some agreement that it would move far enough to the east to bring our area some rain by the middle of next week. Overnight model runs were mainly dry. Now the majority show that some rain will be possible during the middle of the week with totals well below one inch. It does appear that it will get close enough to us to stop the warming trend. Highs will likely ease into the middle 80s by the middle of next week. Lows will likely settle into the middle 60s.

The tropics remain rather active. We continue to watch Peter and Rose in the Atlantic that will probably not threaten the United States. We will also likely see Tropical Storm Sam develop soon. Sam will be the system to keep an eye on. As of right now, it appears that it will turn north before threatening the Gulf of Mexico. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren