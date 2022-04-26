The sunshine that returned to the ArkLaTex Tuesday will stick around through Friday. The threat of some scattered thunderstorms will return Saturday and could stick around through much of next week. We will see much warmer temperatures by the weekend.

High temperatures so far today

A chilly night followed by a warming trend: Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Tuesday with some pleasant temperatures. Lows Tuesday morning were in the 40s and 50s over most of the area. Afternoon temperatures have returned to the low to middle 70s. The coolest night of the week will be Tuesday night. Thanks to dry air, a clear sky, and light wind, lows Wednesday morning will dip into the 40s. A warming trend will begin Wednesday as highs will likely soar into the mid to upper 70s. That warming trend will continue into the weekend as highs will return to the mid to upper 80s. Lows will warm into the 60s. Highs will likely stay in the 80s and lows in the 60s through all of next week.

Wednesday’s forecast

Enjoy the sunshine: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. Expect plenty of sunshine once again Wednesday. We will likely stay mostly clear Wednesday night. By Thursday, the wind will swing around to the southeast. Consequently, moisture will begin to return from the Gulf of Mexico. This will result in some clouds mixing in with the sunshine. We will see plenty of low clouds develop over the area late Thursday night. Those clouds will give way to a partly cloudy sky Friday.

FutureCast

Scattered storms to return: The longer-range weather pattern shows that we will see a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms returning by this weekend. As of right now, it appears that much of the area could stay dry with the main focus of the rain over the northern half of the area. This will likely be the case through the weekend and Monday. Another chance for storms will likely return by the middle of next week when a cold front approaches the area sometime late Wednesday or Thursday. I don’t see any major outbreaks of severe weather during this time, however, a few strong to severe storms will definitely be possible, especially this Saturday night.

Rainfall potential for the next ten days



Rainfall potential: Models are still widely split on exactly how much rain our area will see in the coming ten days. I still feel that amounts of around an inch will be possible for the middle part of the area. The northern part of the area could see quite a bit more with lower amounts over the southern part of the area. Given the amount of moisture that we will have in place, it’s no surprise that a few models show the potential for some rather impressive rainfall totals. Stay Tuned!