Sunshine to stick around with another big warming trend

Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Sunday as we begin another warming trend. High temperatures will likely return to the 70s as soon as Tuesday. Another cold front will bring our next chance of rain Wednesday and much cooler are to close the week.

After seeing snow over much of the ArkLaTex late Saturday and Saturday night, sunshine returned to the area today. Temperatures began in the twenties and thirties. temperatures Sunday afternoon have returned to the 40s and 50s. Sunday night will be another cold night as overnight lows will range from the middle twenties over the northern edge of the area to the low to middle 30s over the South. Monday is looking much warmer as we will see daytime highs return to the upper 50s to low 60s. The warming trend will likely continue through the first half of this week. Expect daytime highs to return to the lower to middle 70s. Overnight lows will warm into the 40s and 50s by Wednesday.

Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the area Sunday night. Expect lots of sunshine once again Monday. The sky will remain clear Monday night. We will see a mix of lots of sunshine and a few clouds Tuesday. As the cold front approaches Tuesday night, we will likely see an increase in clouds. The front will produce a chance for some scattered showers mainly over the southeast half of the area during the day Wednesday. As of right now, rainfall potential is looking rather light.

Much cooler air will return to the area behind this cold front from Thursday into the beginning of next week. Daytime highs will likely fall into the low to middle forties. Overnight lows will fall into the teens and lower 20s by Saturday morning. Most of the rest of the 10 day period is looking dry. We will have to keep an eye on a disturbance that one model shows could bring some precipitation next Saturday. However, most models keep us dry through the middle of next week. We will likely begin another warming trend next weekend with highs returning to the fifties and sixties. Overnight lows will eventually return to the mid-to-upper 30s.

It appears that our developing drought conditions will continue to intensify. Most models are in good agreement that most of the ArkLaTex will see very little rain from now through the middle of next week