Sunshine to stick around with warmer temperatures & little rain until next weekend

The sunshine that returned to the ArkLaTex Sunday will likely continue through Friday. We will experience a gradual warming trend with highs eventually approaching 80 degrees. The threat of rain will return Friday night and could stick around through next weekend.

Sunday was a mainly dry and warmer day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures Sunday morning began in the 40s over most of the area. We have seen afternoon temperatures warm to near or slightly above-normal levels in the low to middle 60s. After a colder start Monday morning in the mid to upper 30s. We will see the warming trend continue Monday. Afternoon highs will likely climb into the mid to upper 60s.

Futurecast shows that we will likely see a clear sky Sunday night and lots of sunshine Monday. We will stay clear Monday night and Tuesday with lows Monday night dipping into the low to middle 40s. Daytime highs Tuesday afternoon will likely warm into the low to middle 70s. Thanks to more sunshine and a breezy south to southwesterly wind through Friday, we could see highs warm to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by the end of the week. Overnight lows will warm into the mid to upper 50s.

Our next cold front will move through the area Friday night and will bring our next chance at some rain. It will also bring cooler temperatures as highs next weekend will dip into the low to middle 60s. Thanks to clouds and rain, overnight lows will remain in the 50s. The chance of rain could linger into the beginning of next week.

There will be a great deal of uncertainty on the rain threat next weekend. We will likely have a stalled front that will settle somewhere in our region. Where that stall occurs will greatly impact how much rain we could see. Some models show our area receiving less than an inch of rain. Others show that totals could be much higher. Stay tuned!

-Todd Warren