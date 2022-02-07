The warming trend that began this weekend will continue through Friday with lots of sunshine. High temperatures could return to the 70s. The dry weather will likely last until the middle of next week with slightly above-normal temperatures.

Cold nights and pleasant days: Monday was a sunny and mild day around the ArkLaTex as temperatures returned to more normal levels for this time of year. We got off to a cold start with lows in the 20s and lower 30s. Highs today will likely end up in the upper 50s to low 60s over most of the area. We will see another cold night Monday night with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The warming trend will continue Tuesday with highs in the low to middle 60s. Temperatures for the rest of the workweek will gradually get warmer with lows staying rather cold in the 30s and lower 40s. Daytime highs will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s by the end of the week.

A sunny week: Futurecast shows that we will continue to stay dry for the next several days. Expect a clear sky over the ArkLaTex Monday night. We will stay sunny Tuesday. Tuesday night will be clear and the sunshine will continue Wednesday. Our next shot at seeing a few clouds will likely hold off until late Friday and Friday night when our next cold front arrives. This front is not expected to bring any rain but will end the warming trend with temperatures returning to normal this weekend.

When will the rain return? We will begin another warming trend early next week with highs warming back to the mid to upper 60s by the middle of the week. Our next best chance of rain will likely hold off until next Wednesday. The threat of rain could linger into next Thursday. One model is hinting that we could see rain as soon as next Tuesday. Given the pattern that is expected. I don’t expect severe weather to be much of a concern at this point.

Rainfall Potential: The amount of rain that we receive during the next ten days is looking rather uncertain. Some models show totals of one to two inches. A few show totals of less than ½”. Even though most of the area received one to two inches last week. The rather lengthy period of time between rains means that the more we get next week the better if we are going to put any sort of dent in the develop drought that the ArkLaTex is experiencing.