Sunshine will continue for Monday; more storms for midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday was a very pretty afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Highs warmed into the 60s and 70s. The National Weather Service continues to survey Deep East Texas following last night’s tornadoes. So far, they have confirmed preliminary EF-1 and EF-2 damage in Cherokee County. As of this writing, no information has been concluded about the tornado in Panola County.

Highs for Monday

Tonight, we will see temperatures dropping down into the 30s and 40s. Monday will be nice and warm. Highs in the 70s. Our next chance of rain will come on Tuesday and Wednesday. A Marginal Risk has been issued for most of the region Tuesday night. The main concerns will be gusty winds and hail. We will continue to follow the threats closely! The cold front will move in late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. By the afternoon, the rain should conclude from the north to the south.

SPC Outlook Day 3

For the second half of the workweek, the forecast will be a great one. I am expecting more sunshine. Highs will still be in the 60s and 70s. Lows will be dropping down into the upper 30s and 40s. Easter Sunday will be dry and warm. Next Sunday, highs will be in the middle 70s.

The next seven days