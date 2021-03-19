Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Sunshine will return for all of the ArkLaTex this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday, temperatures are running well behind normal for much of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s. Cloud cover is limiting sunshine for areas south of Interstate 20. For the northern ArkLaTex, temperatures are in the lower to middle 60s. Tonight as clouds continue to decrease, you can expect lows to fall down into the 30s and 40s.

Saturday is the first day of Spring in the Northern Hemisphere. Officially, spring will arrive at 4:37 AM! The weather conditions will be perfect for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Lows will stay in the 40s. Humidity levels will remain comfortable. Next week, the forecast returns to more of an active pattern.

Highs for Saturday

The first round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive Monday evening into Tuesday. It remains to be seen if we will see some strong thunderstorms. We will keep you advise. We take a break for the second half of Tuesday. As the ArkLaTex remains in southwest flow, more rain and storms are expected for Wednesday-Thursday. By the end of the week, some parts of the area could receive up to 2-3 inches of rain. As always, we will see some heavier totals.

Rainfall totals
The next seven days

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
