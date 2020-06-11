Sunshine will stick around as temperatures begin to heat up

Look for the sunshine to continue through the weekend as temperatures begin to heat up. Our dry weather pattern could continue through Father’s Day weekend.

Thursday was another sunny and rather pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. We once again enjoyed less humid conditions as dew points were in the 50s and low 60s. The dew point is the best way to determine just how humid it is. Typically this time of year we area rather humid with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. Anytime the dew point gets above 70, that coincides with some very high humidity. This time of year, whenever dew points are in the 50s, it is much more comfortable. Look for the heat and humidity to gradually return in the coming days. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine this weekend. Overnight lows Friday will once again be below normal thanks to the lack of wind and dry air. We’ll see lows in the low 60s. Daytime highs Friday will be slightly above normal in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Upper-level high pressure will begin to develop over the middle of the country from this weekend through the middle of next week. This will enhance the warming trend and continue to prevent any notable rainfall. Look for lows this weekend to warm to the mid to upper 60s. Daytime highs will likely be in the low 90s.

The heat will intensify next week as we will eventually see highs in the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows will return to the upper 60s to low 70s. This will likely continue through Father’s Day wekend. Long-range models indicate that we could see the ridge break down enough by the beginning of the following week to allow for at least a chance for the afternoon thunderstorm. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren