Sunshine will stick around with the resumption of the warming trend

Look for the sunny weather pattern to continue into the weekend. After another cold night Monday night, a warming trend will settle in for the rest of the week. Hurricane Eta is heading towards Nicaragua but could eventually move back into the Caribbean.

Monday was a sunny and cooler day around the ArkLaTex. We will likely see the coldest night of the week Monday night as temperatures around the ara dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. A warming trend will begin Tuesday as daytime highs will return to the low to middle 70s.

Thanks to upper-level high pressure building over the southern half of the country, we will see the warning trend and dry weather pattern continue through the weekend. Daytime highs will eventually warm into the upper 70s. Overnight lows will eventually return to the low to middle 60s.

Our next chance for rain will likely hold off until next Monday night and Tuesday when another cold front moves through the area. It’s a bit early to quantify any risk for severe weather but it will be a possibility. Temperatures behind this front will turn colder with lows dipping into the 40s and highs dipping into the 60s by the middle of next week.

Hurricane Eta continues to spin in the western Caribbean and could make landfall in Nicaragua as a category 4 hurricane. Most models show the storm stalling in Central American and then moving back into the Caribbean. While it is doubtful that Eta will impact our area, it is possible that it could make it into the Gulf of Mexico in the next few weeks. Stay Tuned!!

–Todd Warren