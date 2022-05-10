SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You won’t feel many changes to the weather pattern today, as we’ll return to near-record heat territory this afternoon. The dry pattern continues for a few more days before a slight chance of rain will return late this week and into the weekend.

Close to record high temperatures again today: It will be another mostly cloudy and warm morning with early day temperatures in the mid-70s. We didn’t break any records yesterday, but we did tie the record high in Texarkana at 92 degrees. We should have similar temperatures in all areas today, as highs will wind up in the low to mid-90. The record in Shreveport is 95°, and 92° in Texarkana.

Tuesday afternoon forecast highs

The morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. The ridge of high pressure responsible for this sweltering Spring heat will continue to strengthen over the region. You can see the dry air on the water vapor satellite imagery. This will evaporate our morning clouds quickly and we’ll wind up with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Water vapor imagery showing the dry air that has developed (orange)

The hope tomorrow is that we’ll see a few more clouds and that may keep our temperatures level or even drop some areas a few degrees. Either way, the mornings will continue to be in the 70s, with afternoon highs in the 90s.

A slight chance of rain returning late this week: The near-record heat will continue through Thursday, but a chance of rain may bring a few cooling rain showers or thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.

Our ridge of high pressure will begin to move east and break down Friday as a cold front sinks down across the Plains. With high pressure out of the picture, we may begin to see a few rain showers late Friday, followed by a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. The rain could have a cooling effect for a few hours Saturday, but weekend highs will likely remain in the low 90s.