SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of these days I will have an encouraging weather update for you, but today is not that day. The near-record heat will continue Wednesday, with a very slight chance of rain later this afternoon.

Heat Advisory until 7 p.m. Wednesday

Hot with a heat index over 105 degrees today: A Heat Advisory will be in effect through 7 p.m. this evening. High temperatures near 100 degrees and high humidity will bring a heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures of 105 to 109 degrees this afternoon. Heat-related illness can develop rapidly if you’re doing strenuous activities outside or are dehydrated. Make sure you’re drinking lots of water and taking frequent breaks in the air-conditioning this afternoon.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The sea breeze will be active today, so the hope is that rain will return to a handful of areas late this afternoon into the evening. These spotty showers will develop after 2 p.m. south of I-20 in northwest Louisiana. They may push north towards I-20 this evening and hopefully bless a few of us with some cooling rains this afternoon. Unfortunately, the rain will not be widespread so the hope for heat relief is fairly low. Any showers will come to an end after sunset.

Futurecast updated every hour

Burn bans expanding across Texas: The dry weather through the month of June and into early July has resulted in moderate drought conditions expanding in Texas and Louisiana, and there are several burn bans in place. For a list of current burn bans visit: https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/weather/current-arklatex-burn-bans/

Heat will continue through at least the middle of next week: Same weather, different day. High will be near 100 degrees through the weekend and into next week. The area of high pressure currently cooking us will move west this weekend and open the door for a weak front to pass through the region late Saturday into early Sunday. A few showers and storms may accompany the front Saturday evening into Saturday night, with rain ending quickly Sunday morning. We will not receive a noticeable drop in temperatures and humidity with this front.

With the high out of the picture next week we should have a chance of isolated to scattered showers. There is some hope that the chance of rain will increase midweek allowing temperatures to fall to near normal in the low and mid-90s perhaps at some point late in the week.