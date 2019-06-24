SWEPCO: Help brought in to help restore power; outages could last awhile

Weather

by: John Walton

Posted: / Updated:
Power Outages_1553997196847.jpg.jpg

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO has over 300 linemen, service crews and tree trimeers working to help restore power to thousands of customers.

Crews from SWEPCO’s sister utility Public Service Company of Oklahoma are assisting with power restoration.

The outages are a result of the Sunday storms in the ArkLaTex.

The estimated restoration times for 95% of customers in the Shreveport-Bossier area are preliminary. These estimates may be shortened as additional linemen become available.

· Shreveport – 10 p.m. Thursday

· Bossier City – 10 p.m. Thursday

· Haughton – 10 p.m. Wednesday

· Plain Dealing – 6 p.m. Tuesday

· Vivian – 6 p.m. Tuesday

In Arkansas and East Texas, power is expected to be restored to 95 percent of customers by:

Arkansas

· Ashdown – 11:59 p.m. today

Texas

· Atlanta – 11:59 p.m. today

· Marshall – 10 p.m. today

· Mt. Pleasant – 11:59 p.m. today

· New Boston – 11:59 p.m. today

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

° / 71°
% ° 71°

Tuesday

84° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 84° 70°

Wednesday

88° / 71°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 88° 71°

Thursday

92° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 72°

Friday

93° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 93° 71°

Saturday

92° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 92° 71°

Sunday

88° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
73°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
73°

72°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
72°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
75°

79°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
79°

79°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
79°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
80°

82°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
82°

83°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
83°

81°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
81°

78°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
78°

78°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
78°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Futurecast
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss