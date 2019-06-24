SWEPCO: Help brought in to help restore power; outages could last awhile

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO has over 300 linemen, service crews and tree trimeers working to help restore power to thousands of customers.

Crews from SWEPCO’s sister utility Public Service Company of Oklahoma are assisting with power restoration.

The outages are a result of the Sunday storms in the ArkLaTex.

The estimated restoration times for 95% of customers in the Shreveport-Bossier area are preliminary. These estimates may be shortened as additional linemen become available.

· Shreveport – 10 p.m. Thursday

· Bossier City – 10 p.m. Thursday

· Haughton – 10 p.m. Wednesday

· Plain Dealing – 6 p.m. Tuesday

· Vivian – 6 p.m. Tuesday

In Arkansas and East Texas, power is expected to be restored to 95 percent of customers by:

Arkansas

· Ashdown – 11:59 p.m. today

Texas

· Atlanta – 11:59 p.m. today

· Marshall – 10 p.m. today

· Mt. Pleasant – 11:59 p.m. today

· New Boston – 11:59 p.m. today

