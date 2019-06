SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After another night of storms, SWEPCO is working to restore power to thousands across northwest Louisiana.

Over 10,000 SWEPCO customers are without power in Caddo Parish, 7,000 in Bossier Parish and over 3,000 in Natchitoches Parish.

Due to a power outage, the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton will not open until 10 a.m. Monday.

