5 pm Sunday update: T.S. Cristobal makes landfall over SE LA..will make for a windy and rainy Monday in the ArkLaTex

5:10 pm Sunday Cristobal update: The National Hurricane Center indicates that Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall over SE Louisiana at 5 pm between Grand Isle, LA, and the mouth of the Mississippi River. The storm still has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Stations in SE Louisiana and S Mississippi have recently recorded wind gusts of over 60 mph. The storm is still moving north at 7 mph.

4 pm Cristobal Advisory:

Tropical Storm Cristobal is nearing landfall over southeast Louisiana. At 4 pm the storm is centered 65 miles south of New Orleans for just SW of Grand Isle, LA. The storm is moving towards the north at 7 mph. Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph. Landfall will likely occur in the next hour or two.

Cristobal video update and ArkLaTex outlook:

Expect a windy Monday as Cristobal slides to the east of the ArkLatex. Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of the year so far with a few strong storms possible Tuesday evening. Another extended period of dry weather will settle in for the rest of the week.

Sunday was a partly cloudy and hot day around the ArkLaTex as temperatures again soared into the low to middle 90s. Cristobal will move to the east of our area Monday and will bring a rather windy day with periods of rain that will be heaviest over the eastern quarter of the area. Most of the rain associated with Cristobal has been confined to the eastern side of its circulation. It appears that this will likely continue. Rainfall will begin to increase over the eastern half of the ArkLaTex Monday morning. As Cristobal moves into central Arkansas by Monday evening, look for the rain to become more scattered before ending Monday night. Futurecast continues to show that the heaviest rain associated with Cristobal will fall closer to its center over the eastern edge of our area where rainfall totals will likely surpass one inch in spots. The rest of our area including Shreveport and Texarkana will likey receive less than an inch. The rain additional rain associated with a Tuesday night cold front will add quarter to 3/4 of an inch.

ArkLaTex rainfall potential from Cristobal and Tuesday front & Wind Gust potential from Cristobal

Monday and Tuesday will be rather windy days. Look for gusts Monday as Cristobal moves into Arkansas to reach speeds of 25 to 35 mph. This wind will subside Monday night. The wind will increase once again Tuesday as a cold front approaches. We will see a southwesterly wind of 15 to 20 mph that will combine with some sunshine to warm temperatures to level not yet seen this year. Look for highs to climb into the mid to upper 90s.

The cold front mentioned earlier will move through our area Tuesday night and will bring a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms if they manage to develop could be on the strong side. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a marginal severe storm risk associated with this front. That means that if we do see any severe weather issues, they will be isolated in nature.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

The rest of the week ahead is looking dry and rather hot. We will see some drier air settle in for several days that will allow for some cooler overnight lows in the 60s. Daytime for most of the week ahead will be in the 90s. Don’t expect any rain through at least next weekend.

–Todd Warren

