The taste of spring-like weather in the ArkLaTex will continue with clouds starting to return Friday and a chance for strong storms returning Sunday night. Cooler air returns next week with most models now showing less rain.

Pleasant temperatures through the weekend: Expect the rather warm temperatures for this time of year to linger through the weekend. Today we began with lows in the 30s and lower 40s. It has warmed up nicely again with afternoon temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 70s. Daytime temperatures won’t be changing that much in the next several days with highs settling into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows will gradually warm up with 40s on the way Wednesday night. We should see lows in the 60s by Saturday night.

Futurecast: Futurecast shows that we will continue to see dry weather for the next several days. Look for a mostly clear sky tonight as what is left of the high clouds will move out. We will see plenty of sunshine once again Thursday. Clouds will increase Thursday night as an increasing south wind will bring moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Friday. Expect a cloudy start to the weekend Saturday with a slight chance for a few scattered showers. Rain chances will stay low Saturday night and most of Sunday.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Cold front brings Sunday night storms: Our next cold front will move into the northern half of the area Sunday night and will bring some thunderstorms. There is a chance that some of these storms could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center now indicates that we have a slight severe weather risk. That means that if we do see severe weather, it will be scattered in nature. Damaging wind will likely be our biggest threat.

Rainfall potential now looks lower: Most models have backed away on the frequency of disturbances that will bring rain. Consequently, rainfall projections for the coming ten days have dropped significantly. As of right now, most models show ten-day rainfall totals of ½ to 1”. Once the cold front moves through the area Sunday night and Monday, we will see drier conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday. The threat of rain could return once again late next week.