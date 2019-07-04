Temperatures are heating up over the next few days.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are popping up across the ArkLaTex. Today, most of the rain is across Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas. The thunderstorms will continue for the next few hours. After sunset, the storms will begin to fizzle. I believe the fireworks will get in just fine tonight. Lows will drop into the 70s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Friday, skies will be partly cloudy and highs will soar into the lower 90s. Over the next few days, temperatures will be into middle and upper 90s. A ridge of high pressure will develop over Texas. The ridge will keep most of the rain away. However, we could see a few isolated showers next week.

Highs for Friday

Along with the hot temperatures, heat index values will be into the triple digits. Heat safety will be important for the next few afternoons. The ridge will break down by the end of the week. Scattered showers will return for Friday.

The next seven days

