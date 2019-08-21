Temperatures decrease only a little with a slight increase in rainfall chances

A very small break from the heat is on the way by the weekend with only a slight increase in scattered thunderstorms. Above normal temperatures return until the end of next week.

Wednesday was another partly cloudy, hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to mid-70s and once again warmed into the mid to upper 90s. Don’t expect much change in the outlook for Thursday. Once again we will see a mix of sunshine and clouds. A few isolated late afternoon or early evening thunderstorms will be possible, but rain chances at any one spot will remain rather low with rain chances at around 20%. Expect lows Thursday morning in the mid-70s. We’ll once again see daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Temperatures will moderate a little for Friday and the weekend. Expect daytime highs to retreat to the mid-90s. Overnight lows will likely remain in the low to mid-70s. The upper-level ridge that has been keeping a lid on our rain chances will weaken some. This will allow for a subtle increase in the scattered afternoon thunderstorm. Don’t get too excited about the rain. Most models agree that most of the area will receive less than 1/2″ from now through Sunday.

The upper-level ridge will then reestablish itself over the middle of the country next week. This will cause daytime temperatures to return to the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows will stay in the middle 70s. Rain will once again remain rather hard to come by. The good news is that we are looking at a batch of cooler air that could invade the area by next weekend. It’s very possible that we could see lows dip well into the 60s and high retreat to the 80s. Fingers crossed as this possibility remains a ways away. Stay Tuned!!

Average High/Low for today’s date: 94/73.

–Todd Warren