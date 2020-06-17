Temperatures get hotter as rainfall remains limited until the end of the weekend

Look for a mainly hot, humid, and dry weather pattern heading into Father’s Day weekend. The chance for rain will begin Sunday and increase early next week, but don’t expect to see much rain in your rain gauge.

Wednesday was another partly cloudy day with limited rainfall across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures once again climbed to slightly above normal levels as most of the region will likely hit the low 90s before it’s all said and done. Look for even hotter temperatures for the rest of the week as we will continue to see mainly dry conditions. Look for daytime highs to climb into the middle 90s as soon as Friday. Overnight lows will likely remain in the lower 70s. It will also be rather humid during this period as heat index values will likely climb into the upper 90s. Look for the mainly dry conditions to continue through Saturday.

By the end of the weekend, the upper-level ridge should build back enough to the west to allow for the chance for a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms to develop Sunday. We will likely close the weekend Father’s Day with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the low to middle 70s. Rainfall chances will increase some for much of next week. While we will see a chance for rain pretty much every day, the rain should remain very scattered in nature. That means that most locations will likely see rainfall totals in the next ten days of one-half inch or less. Some spots could get more. Some spots could stay totally dry. Look for a small cool down next week thanks to more clouds. Highs will likely retreat to the lower 90s. Lows will stay above normal in the low to middle 70s.

It still appears that we will close the month of June on a hot and dry note. Upper-level ridging may build back over our area limiting any rainfall and creating more above-normal heat. Stay Tuned. Check back to arklatexhomepage.com/weather for a live update that will include the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook Wednesday evening at 8:30 pm.

