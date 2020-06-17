Temperatures get hotter as rainfall remains limited until the end of the weekend

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Look for a mainly hot, humid, and dry weather pattern heading into Father’s Day weekend. The chance for rain will begin Sunday and increase early next week, but don’t expect to see much rain in your rain gauge.

Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Wednesday was another partly cloudy day with limited rainfall across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures once again climbed to slightly above normal levels as most of the region will likely hit the low 90s before it’s all said and done. Look for even hotter temperatures for the rest of the week as we will continue to see mainly dry conditions. Look for daytime highs to climb into the middle 90s as soon as Friday. Overnight lows will likely remain in the lower 70s. It will also be rather humid during this period as heat index values will likely climb into the upper 90s. Look for the mainly dry conditions to continue through Saturday.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.
CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Thursday’s High and Low Temperatures

By the end of the weekend, the upper-level ridge should build back enough to the west to allow for the chance for a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms to develop Sunday. We will likely close the weekend Father’s Day with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the low to middle 70s. Rainfall chances will increase some for much of next week. While we will see a chance for rain pretty much every day, the rain should remain very scattered in nature. That means that most locations will likely see rainfall totals in the next ten days of one-half inch or less. Some spots could get more. Some spots could stay totally dry. Look for a small cool down next week thanks to more clouds. Highs will likely retreat to the lower 90s. Lows will stay above normal in the low to middle 70s.

Total rainfall potential for the next seven days

It still appears that we will close the month of June on a hot and dry note. Upper-level ridging may build back over our area limiting any rainfall and creating more above-normal heat. Stay Tuned. Check back to arklatexhomepage.com/weather for a live update that will include the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook Wednesday evening at 8:30 pm.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss