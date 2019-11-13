Temperatures staying cool Wednesday with rain returning to some areas tonight and Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will begin the day with record cold temperatures, sunshine and a returning south wind will push highs into the low 50s, another chilly day, but about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. A chance of rain will move in late tonight and tomorrow.

Temperatures at sunrise will likely be in the low 20s, and possibly teens north of I-30. While it is very cold, we aren’t dealing with any wind chill factor this morning as wind is calm at most sites.

Expect mostly sunny skies through the morning, and a returning south breeze will cut off the flow of Arctic air into the region. Highs will reach the low 50s in most areas this afternoon, with clouds increasing across much of east Texas and Louisiana this afternoon into the evening.

Wednesday hourly forecast

A disturbance moving across south Texas will make its way into the ArkLaTex after sunset bringing rain to the Toledo Bend area tonight. Rain showers will push further north tomorrow, with rain possible in most areas south of I-30. Generally, rain chances will be highest along and south of I-20 in east Texas and Louisiana. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The increase in clouds will help blanket the region and hold highs above freezing I-20 and southward. The northern ArkLaTex will experience a short freeze early tomorrow morning.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning lows

Rainfall accumulations will be light, less than a half-inch in most areas tonight through tomorrow.

Expected rainfall accumulations late Wednesday through Thursday

A cold front will move in late Thursday bringing an end to the rain and sending another shot of dry air into the region. This will bring lots of sun Friday into Saturday with cold mornings and cool but sunny afternoons.

7-day forecast

