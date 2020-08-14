Temperatures to flirt with triple digits Saturday…Sunday cold front to bring a break from the heat next week

The weekend will begin with plenty of heat and humidity but very little rain. A cold front will bring a chance for some thunderstorms Sunday followed by below-normal temperatures next week.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

Friday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. A weakening complex of thunderstorms has made its way through the northeast half of the area as advertised. Sunshine and hot temperatures returned to most of the area in its wake. The weekend will get off on a very hot note Saturday. We will likely see plenty of sunshine and a very slight chance for a stray thunderstorm. With fewer clouds and little rain, temperatures will soar. Look for lows Saturday morning to begin in the mid to upper 70s. We will see daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s. It will also be very humid once again. The combination of heat and humidity will produce heat index values that could surpass 110 degrees in spots. As of right now, a heat advisory is in effect. This could be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning.

A cold front will ease its way through the area Sunday. Futurecast shows that it could produce some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chance for rain will likely be highest over the southern half of the area. We will likely still see enough sunshine in advance of the front to heat temperatures into the low to middle 90s. The front will continue to head south Sunday night and Monday. Behind it, we will see a noticeable drop in the humidity and cooler temperatures. This break from the heat could last through all of next week. We will see highs mainly in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Most of the upcoming week behind this front is looking dry. We could see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly over the southern half of the area starting Thursday. The longer-range weather picture is looking a bit hotter and mainly dry. It’s quite possible that much of the area will see less than one-half inch of rain during the next two weeks. We will also see near or slightly above normal temperatures return. Stay Tuned

Have a great weekend!

–Todd Warren