Temperatures warm above freezing Friday, record cold Friday night, a steady warming trend arrives this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are reaching the tail end of a cold snap that most of us will never forget. We should begin to see a nice thaw today, with the snow and ice melting process really kicking in this weekend.

It will take a few hours for us to get above freezing today as morning temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s. There isn’t much wind, but where there is a light breeze wind-chill temperatures have dropped into the single digits in Arkansas. We may see some freezing fog develop in the upcoming hours which will only add another glaze of ice to roads if it happens.

The big change today is sunshine. High pressure is moving in and nudging the clouds east so the ArkLaTex will enjoy mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. This will allow our temperatures to warm above freezing by the late morning. This means we should have 5 to 6 hours of melting the snow and ice. This should lower the depth of the ice on roads and turn the top layers of snow into slush. This may allow slightly better driving conditions later this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s with a very light north wind.

The final punch from this Arctic airmass will be one more night of record lows. We will plummet into the teens tonight with a forecast low in Shreveport of 15 degrees, which would break the previous record of 22 degrees. This will re-freeze any melt today resulting in hazardous driving conditions Saturday morning as well.

We will start to see significant improvements Saturday afternoon with sun and highs in the 40s, and then into the 50s Sunday. Morning temperatures will also stay above freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning in most areas which will help lower the level of snow and ice.

There will be a slight chance of rain late Sunday into Monday morning, but it should be rain and not any form of winter precipitation.

Highs will be in the 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday, with one a slightly higher chance for accumulating rain next Thursday.